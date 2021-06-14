The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public against trusting strangers after a case of robbery which occurred on 06 June 2021 in Mapolovele Village, Beitbridge.

Police say a woman (33) was robbed of US$10 000 cash after she offered overnight accommodation to 2 men who masqueraded as bona fide buyers of a motor vehicle which the victim and her husband had advertised on several Whatsapp groups.

In a related matter, on 13 June 2021, a Chitungwiza woman (47) lost US$6800 cash and US$760 worth of property to robbers after 5 unknown suspects wearing balaclavas attacked 2 victims who were sleeping in separate bedrooms.

ZRP has since called on members of the public not to keep large sums of money in their houses.

-Zwnews