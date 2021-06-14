Morgenster Teacher’s College in Masvingo has been placed under lockdown after 63 students tested positive for Covid-19.

The College has ceased all learning activities.

The infected students has since been placed under quarantine.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has been classified as safe for travelers.

During a handover of medical supplies from New Avakash International today, deputy minister of Health, Dr John Mangwiro said according to US’s CDC, Zimbabwe moved to Level 1 which is low risk, up from Level 4, which is very high risk.

“I am glad to announce that Zimbabwe is recognized among the top African countries that have managed to minimize the spreading of Covid-19 by successfully implementing preventative measures against the deadly virus.

“Our efforts have not gone unnoticed as the US’s Centres for Disease Control (CDC) now ranks Zimbabwe among safe countries with the lowest COVID-19 risk for travellers, according to an updated travel advisory,” he said.

-Zwnews