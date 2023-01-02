A woman who is 43-year-old from Limpopo died after being attacked by two pit bull dogs.

Melitta Sekole was reportedly walking from a residential area in the Mara policing precinct towards Vivo on Friday at about 5am when she was attacked by the dogs, they ripped her clothes and bit her.

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, she was rescued by community members and taken to hospital in a very serious condition.

Sekole was later transferred to the provincial hospital in Polokwane where she died from the injuries on Friday.

Ledwaba said the dogs’ owner, Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, was arrested and a case of culpable homicide opened.

Meanwhile, pit bull dogs have been in the news in South Africa after a series of deadly attacks on humans by these dogs.

There have been revenge attacks on the dogs and politicians have called for their ban.

They tapped into a history of dogs being used by their white owners to intimidate and attack black South Africans.