Exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has been touched by an mysterious illness that has hit Citizens Coalition for Change CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala.

Kasukuwere has since called on Sikhala to remain strong saying Zimbabwe needs people of his calibre.

“Job Sikhala. My prayers are with you and your family during these difficult and trying moments. Remain strong Job your country needs you,” he says.

This follows a revelation by Sikhala that he is suffering from a mysterious illness which he suspects to be colon cancer.

“Dear Zimbabweans, it is with regret and most unfortunate that I now share with you, a personal issue that I have kept to myself for the past three weeks.

“It is something that I did not share with anyone and kept to myself for these past 3 weeks. I had kept it to myself for the sake of my children and my wife.

“I know how much it will affect them.

“I have not been feeling well for the past three weeks. A pain that started mildly on the left side of my abdomen has steadily grown to be extremely heavy and excessive by each passing day.

“There is some painful strike that exudes itself from the left side which I don’t really understand and do not know what it is. I pray that it is not colon cancer. It is worrying me very seriously,” wrote Sikhala in his New Year message to the nation.

Apparently, colon cancer claimed the life of Movement for Democratic Change founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.

