Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has opened a police case against ZANU PF official Terence Mukupe for violence.

Mliswa says it is sad that people like Mukupe resort to violence when they are defeated in open debate of ideas.

“I have opened a police case against Terence Mukupe, a @ZANUPF_Official thug who thinks politics is about violence and crime.

“When they can’t compete at the level of ideas many of his type degenerate into their default settings of violence,” says Mliswa.

He says Mukupe is moving around with armed gangs adding that another ZANU PF identified as Masenda assauted a Chinese guy recently.

“This is totally unacceptable.

“People shouldn’t take the law into their own hands. The party may be a peaceful party but it has rogue members who should be arrested,” says Mliswa.

He adds that it is now clear that the armed robberies taking place in the country are being carried out by ZANU PF members who think they are above the law.

Zwnews