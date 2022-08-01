Finance minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is, this Monday, expected to meet heads of civil service unions as government workers continue to demand US-dollar salaries to cushion against runaway inflation and a collapsing local currency.
Apparently, civil servants are not happy with their current condition of service and have been threatening to down tools.
Meanwhile, their recent call for a two day strike flopped as many fear victimisation.
Presenting his Supplementary budget in Parliament few days ago, Ncube expressed government’s commitment to address the concerns raised by its workers.
