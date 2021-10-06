The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of baby dumping which occurred at Mbare Musika, Harare on 04 October 2021 at 1500 hours.

This is after an unknown woman boarded an Inter Africa bus before asking a fellow passenger (33) to keep a baby (approximately two weeks old).

The woman did not return to take the baby leading to a Police report being lodged.

Meanwhile, police took the baby to Sally Mugabe Hospital for further management.

Meanwhile, police confirm the arrest of Michael Mazenge (25) in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred at Western Triangle, Highfield, Hre on 04/10/21.

The suspect who was badly attacked by the mob had struck the complainant with a stone on the head in an attempt to rob him of his belongings. Investigations are underway.

Zwnews