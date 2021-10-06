President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commissioned a new production line for bottled water and cordial at Varun Beverages Zimbabwe Private Limited (VBZPL) in Harare.

This marks the 3rd phase of investment by the company in Zimbabwe.

In Dec 2019, Mnangagwa opened commissioned a Varun Beverages Production Line, today he commissioned a new production line.

Market watchers say this attests to the confidence the company has in Zimbabwe’s prospects and also speaks to the demand of its products and the markets capacity to absorb them.