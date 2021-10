As at 6 October 2021, Zimbabwe has 131 205 confirmed cases.

These include 123 947 recoveries, 2 631 Active Cases, 76 new cases and 4 627 deaths.

The country also recorded 160 new recoveries and 0 deaths in the last 24hrs ).

Meanwhile, people vaccinated so far 1st Dose 3 117 895 and 2nd Dose 2 322 862.

