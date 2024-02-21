World & Africa

Tiktok star Bobbi Athoff trending over alleged video leaks

Alleged Bobbi Athoff Leaks Circulate Online, Fans Suspect AI

Bobbi has not yet responded to the news of the alleged leaks.

The news comes as the TikTok sensation and her husband, tech executive Cory, are divorcing mere months after she debunked rumors of an affair with Drake.

The couple, who tied the knot in January 2020 and have two young daughters, cited irreconcilable differences in court documents. However, there’s a surprising twist – Cory listed the date of separation as July 4, 2023, coinciding with Drake’s appearance on Bobbi’s podcast, “The Really Good Podcast.”

The interview, which lasted an hour and took place on Drake’s bed, garnered over 9 million views. Despite the buzz, Althoff maintained her deadpan humor throughout, seemingly unimpressed by the rapper. Reports suggest she even missed her youngest child’s first birthday to accommodate Drake’s schedule during her trip to Memphis.

In the aftermath, Althoff shared an Instagram Reel depicting her uneventful time at one of Drake’s concerts.”

Share
21st February 2024

Recent Posts

Woman Arrested for Posting Images of Child Shaving Nude Women on Social Media

The woman accused of posting her child waxing nude women on social media has been… Read More

21st February 2024

Khama Billiat’s Potential Move to Yadah FC Sparks Speculation in Zim Domestic Football…VIDEO

Yadah FC officials welcome Khama Billiat at Harare Airport Former Zimbabwe Warriors star Khama Billiat… Read More

21st February 2024

We’re in talks with ‘The State and Sengezo Tshabangu to get back our captured organization’ – implies CCC president Welshman Ncube

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting president Prof Welshman Ncube says his party is engaging… Read More

20th February 2024

3 NRZ staffers killed in cargo train accident

Image: Zimlive Three crew members of a National Railways of Zimbabwe cargo train bound for… Read More

20th February 2024

Continue wearing masks, COVID-19 still a danger- gvt

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says the public should remain vigilant against COVID-19… Read More

20th February 2024

Kylian Mbappe Set to Join Real Madrid: Here is What the PSG Striker is Going to Earn

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, according… Read More

20th February 2024