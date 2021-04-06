Photo for illustration only

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says a Mhondoro woman (71) was fatally assaulted by a suspect (45) over allegations of witchcraft.

The police says the suspect proceeded to the victim’s homestead during the night and struck her with a knobkerrie several times all over the body.

The victim later succumbed to the injuries.

On an unrelated matter, the ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Tapiwa Nyakatsaka (26) and Sharon Matambo (28) in connection with a case of stock theft which occurred at Rondere Farm, Mvurwi on 31/03/21.

The suspects together with Amos Zhakata, who is on the run, stole two beasts from a kraal and went to Chiweshe before they were arrested whilst selling the cattle.

The police says investigations are still in progress.

