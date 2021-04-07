Image: For illustration purposes only

Zimbabwe today joins the rest of the universe commemorate World Health Day (WHD) which falls on April 7 of each year.

From its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and since taking effect in 1950, the celebration has aimed to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says over the past 50 years this has brought to light important health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change.

The celebration is marked by activities which extend beyond the day itself and serves as an opportunity to focus worldwide attention on these important aspects of global health.

The theme for WHD 2021 is “Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone”.

This year’s commemoration has come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cut some gains made in previous years, pushed more people into poverty, food insecurity, as well as social and health inequalities among others.

-Zwnews