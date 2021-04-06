Just 2days ago Hope Masike called me & said “Your friend Friday Mbirimi is not feeling well, go & see him’. I was planning to visit him on Friday after my exams, & before I did I have just got the news that he has passed on. This is a very bad period for sure.

Friday Mbirimi was one of the popular township Jazz group,the Mbare Trio.Despite our age gap we ended up being very close friends & we would exchange comical friendly insults on facebook together with Master Pablo Nakappa ,Tomson Chauke,Tendai Manatsa & others,some even thought the insults were real.

Of course all musicians are natural comics but mdara Friday was the funniest musician ever,& aidenha rough,we will miss all those moments.