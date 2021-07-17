The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Jotsholo has arrested a woman (34) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred recently.

The infant’s body which was in its advanced stage of decomposition was discovered buried in sand with the skull and hands slightly exposed, near Mahusekwa River on 14 July 2021.

And the police says investigations are ongoing.

In an unrelated matter, the police has reiterated that members of the public should solve domestic disputes amicably and not resort to violence.

Police in Harare are investigating a murder case which occurred on 14 July 2021 in Hatcliffe.

The suspect (39) fatally stabbed his wife after an altercation over an undisclosed issue.

-Zwnews