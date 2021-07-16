Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the postponement of this month’s scheduled trilogy bout versus Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) were initially scheduled to end their feud at the T-Mobile Arena on July 24th.

This was until reports came through that Fury and his team members had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the bout with WBC title implications to be rescheduled to as late as October.

“Fury versus Wilder will be postponed. We wish Tyson Fury and his team a speedy recovery from COVID,” the WBC commented.

Court proceedings led to an American arbitrator ordering Fury to fight Wilder again before September 15th. Fury, 32, was gearing up for a clash against fellow British fighter Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight unification title fight. Deontay Wilder’s original contract that owed him a rematch was cleared in court, therefore putting a spanner in the works of Fury vs. Joshua.

Fury competed against Wilder, who is now 35, in a memorable contest that subsequently ended in a draw, but convincingly won the WBC title from “The Bronze Bomber” in a rematch in February 2020, a seventh-round TKO stoppage.

Fury is widely considered the best pound-for-pound heavyweight boxer globally and had already moved to the US for final preparations heading towards the bout but is now heading home to recuperate and regroup.

In casinos, Tyson Fury was heavily favoured to win the trilogy; however, bettors will now be required to wait an extra few months to witness if the favourable odds were worth backing.

Tyson Fury’s First Words Since Contracting COVID-19

Tyson Fury spoke for the first time since the announcement of his recently contracted illness, and for somebody carrying the coronavirus, Fury looked in excellent health.

Interestingly, Fury gave no update regarding his health or recovery process. Instead, he chose to thank ESPYs and ESPN for making him Boxer of the Year 2021.

It still remains unclear as to why Fury was given the award, considering he hadn’t fought since the first quarter of 2020 when he finished Deontay Wilder in the seventh round. He fought once in 2020, making it difficult for critics to understand why he’s deserving of the ESPY award for fighter of the year.

Many boxing fans have expressed their anger towards the postponement, so in altogether avoiding the situation during his first initial comments after contracting the virus – outrage was only heightened. Many fans had already purchased flight tickets and reserved their hotels in Las Vegas for the initially scheduled date of July 24th.

Does Fury’s Illness Favour Team Wilder?

When speaking to Secondsout, promoter Lou DiBella expressed his feelings towards the situation; “This can’t help Fury. It’s probably giving more fuel to the Wilder camp,” he said.

“I’m hoping everyone recovers quickly, and the fight takes place when it’s supposed to, which I’m hearing is October.

“Stuff happens, and cancellations because of the virus are continually becoming a regular thing.

“A lot of money went into promoting this event, and this happened pretty late in the game. In this new world dealing with COVID-19, it’s not such a big delay,” DiBella said regarding the Fury vs. Wilder III delay until October 9th.

“I haven’t heard anything about him being very ill. He should be happy that it’s a couple of months from now because there’s every reason to think you’re going to get the best of both [fighters]. That’s what you want,” DiBella said.

Fury’s postponement should technically assist him should he require more time to bulk up. During the kickoff press conference on June 15th, Fury didn’t look close to the 273lb frame that he came into the second fight versus Wilder.

So, if Fury were planning on utilizing his size again, it probably would’ve been a struggle to reach that 270lb added weight. Now he’s gifted with extra time; in theory, he has a greater chance of bulking up to 270lbs by eating a lot and powerlifting.