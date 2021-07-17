South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has implied that the recent chaos in his country seem to reflect that it had been the target of a failed coup attempt.

Addressing the nation last night on the security situation in that country, Ramaphosa said: “It is clear now events of the past week were nothing less than a deliberate, coordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy.

“These actions are intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken – or even dislodge –the democratic state.”

Ramaphosa said the country’s law enforcement agencies will track down, identify and act against those who lit the flame, and those who spread it.

“We will find those who instigated this violence. They will be held accountable for their deeds.

“We will not allow anyone to destabilise our country and get away with it,” he said.

The recent violent and looting scenes witnessed in South Africa were triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma on contempt of court charges.

