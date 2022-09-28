Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo arrested Agrenna Chimali (31) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 27 September 2022 at Lobengula West, Magwegwe.

The suspect fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Mxolisi Sibanda (48) on the neck with a kitchen knife after a misunderstanding over supper.

On another note, the ZRP in conjunction with the SADC Secretariat is conducting a training workshop on sexual and Gender Based Violence for Victim Friendly Unit officers from across the country at Skyview Hotel, Mutare.

The week long workshop is based on one of the regional tools, namely the SADC Gender Based Violence Training Guideline, which was approved by Ministers responsible for Gender Women’s Affairs in August 2021.

It will cover issues on investigations, interview techniques, crime scene management and psychosocial support for victims as well Gender Based Violence data collection, amongst others.

