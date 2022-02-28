The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a self proclaimed witchdoctor Master Ndlovu (49) in connection with a case of rape involving a minor (12) which occurred at Nkanyiso Village, Sengulube, Mateme Gwelutshena on 26 February 2022.

The suspects approached the victim and told her that she was possessed and needed some cleansing before commanding the victim to remove all her clothes.

He smeared some substances on the complainant’s privates, gave her some powder to consume and she became unconscious.

The suspect raped the victim and left her unconscious in a kitchen hut.

In another case, a Police Patrol Team in Bulawayo arrested Thembekile Ncube (42) at a scene of rape on 26/02/22 at about 2130 hours at corner Leopold Takawira and Cecil Avenue Bulawayo.

Zwnews