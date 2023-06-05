A KADOMA woman is crying foul after her husband of seven years dumped her for a cook at the school where he is the principal.

The woman, Tambudzai Patricia Sibanda, is angry at her husband, Givemore Bere, who dumped her for Veronica Mationesa Kachigwe, who is employed at the same school.

Tambudzai got to know about this affair after she took her man’s phone and went through the chats.

Tambudzai confronted the two, while they had gone out, at a place called Laluna.

To counter that, Bere filed a protection order against her at the Kadoma Civil Court under case number P0 116/23.

She initially pressed assault charges before she withdrew them and opted for a protection order.

“I am disappointed with him, how could he dump me for his cook at his workplace, Great Hood Academy?

“We have been together for seven years and only for him to dump me now.

“I helped him a lot, we were doing our business, helping each other but only to wake up to see him with another woman.

“I was in pain, since I was staying alone after my first husband died in 2012.

“I stayed for years ndisina murume until I met him in 2016.

“I confronted them when they were out, and there was a scene.”

She added:

“I became the mother of his family and he became a father of my family too, everything was moving on well.

“Manje hembe dzake ndikudziendesa ku old people’s home.

“They work together ku Great Hood Academy.

“I took my clothes from his house but I still have his clothes at my house.

“I took mine on April 27.”

Contacted for comment Bere, answered the phone but could not say a word.

Veronica denied snatching Bere.

“I deny the allegations that I took someone’s husband, my boyfriend’s wife died some time ago.

“The one who is claiming to be Mr Bere’s wife is his ex-girlfriend.

“They were never husband and wife.

“She is just heartbroken that they got separated and she is trying to tarnish my image. I don’t know why the two broke up and I feel it’s not fair to pin it on me,” she said.