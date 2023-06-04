A participant at the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) Women Network found her house vandalised and lost cash and property.

Kudzai Dzuke, 29, of ZRP Marlborough Camp Staff Quarters lost US$930, a television set, an open view decoder and a laptop.

One of Kudzai’s neighbours informed her about the break-in at her house and she was forced to miss the closing ceremony of the regional training workshop.

“It is now worrying when robbers find their way into a police camp,” said one of the residents.

Harare provincial police spokesperson. Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said:

“Police are investigating a number of unlawful entry and robbery cases in various parts of Harare,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Among the cases, Piyason Mungofa, 77, of Ashdown Park in Mabelreign lost an inverter and lithium battery worth US$1200.

“Adris Chitaraka, 40, of Glen Forest in Borrowdale lost goods worth US$3000.

“The robbers used an unknown object to force open the cottage door to gain entry into the house and stole an HP Laptop, an Iphone 13 cellphone, a pair of Timberland shoes, three pairs of tracksuits, a two-plate gas stove, two satchels, two hard drives, a white power bank and went away unnoticed,” said Insp Chakanza.

hmetro