President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be in Gweru today to lead proceedings at the official opening session of an induction workshop for Zanu-PF aspiring candidates, as the ruling party gears for the harmonised elections slated for August.

Scores of party cadres, including the 210 aspiring Parliamentary candidates had by yesterday evening arrived in Gweru ahead of the five-day orientation and induction workshop, which starts today.

The induction workshop will be attended by senior party officials, all the aspiring members of Parliament, and the women’s quota, which is also expected to be officially opened by President Mnangagwa.

Speaking after the tour of the workshop venue — the 5 000-seater Zanu-PF Conference Centre along the Gweru-Mvuma Highway last night, national political commissar, Dr Mike Bimha, said everything was set for the high-level gathering.

“I have just toured the venue, our party’s Conference Centre along Mvuma Road, and everything is now in place for the official opening of our workshop,” he said.

“The accreditation is still on and we hope that come tomorrow, it will be complete to allow the workshop to kickstart. The President, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, will officially open the workshop.”

The Herald