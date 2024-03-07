WHY SANCTIONING OUR LEADERS? Give us proof that Mnangagwa is corrupt- Ibbo Mandaza tells America

Zimbabwean public intellectual Professor Ibbo Mandaza says the United States should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders so that people appreciate the sanctions explanation and justification better.

Commenting on the burning issue after new reset American targeted measures, Mandaza said:

“Incredible stuff out of the US Embassy in Zimbabwe presser today: inter alia, that ‘available evidence’ justifies targeting Mnangagwa, his wife, Tagwirei et al for corruption and criminal activities.

“As some of us have always requested, please provide concrete evidence of such ‘available evidence’, including details of their assets outside the country.

“The citizens of Zimbabwe deserve to know why and how their ‘corrupt’ leaders are being sanctioned.”

Newshawks