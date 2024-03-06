Categories: Zim Latest

We’re working flat out to restore normal services, Econet re-assures clients

The country’s leading telecommunications service provider by subscriber base, Econet Wireless, which is currently facing technical service challenges, has notified its clients that they are working flat out to rectify the problem.

The challenges are affecting recharge, data and some banking services for its customers.

Posting on X, Econet said that they are working to restore normal service.

Zwnews

6th March 2024

