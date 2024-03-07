Police Seize Cache of Smuggled SA Firearms and Ammunition in Zimbabwe, Arrest Suspect

Police authorities have seized a cache of illicit firearms and ammunition, including 30 pistols, 30 empty magazines, and 1,700 rounds of ammunition, that were illicitly transported from South Africa into Zimbabwe via a crossborder bus. Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika, aged 43, has been apprehended in connection with the smuggling operation, while his accomplice, identified as Godknows Gunda, remains at large.

The interception occurred upon the arrival of the bus at the High Glen Bus Terminus in Harare on Monday afternoon. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing.

According to Inspector Chakanza, the authorities received information on March 5, 2024, regarding the transportation of firearms and ammunition on the crossborder bus operated by Tems Logistics. Upon the bus’s arrival at around 1:00 PM, operatives observed Jekanyika collecting two boxes marked “Thandie” containing the illegal items. He was promptly apprehended, and the boxes were seized.

The confiscated items included 30 Blow pistols with 30 empty magazines and 1,700 rounds of ammunition, consisting of 10 Blow F92 9mm caliber pistols, 20 Blow P29 9mm pistols, and 34 boxes of 9mm ammunition.

Investigations revealed that the firearms were being transported in a white Tems Logistics Bus (registration number KT25LSGP), towing a trailer with registration number KT68YLGP. Jekanyika claimed he was merely collecting the parcels on behalf of his friend, Godknows Gunda, who was currently out of town.

Jekanyika was taken into custody at the ZRP Southerton Police Station and is expected to face charges related to smuggling or possession of items intended for criminal use. Each firearm is estimated to be worth around US$350, with the ammunition valued at US$250, totaling US$14,750.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Godknows Gunda, believed to be the owner of the illegal firearms and ammunition.