Very clever man this one! He can only be a student of history, having copied and pasted Joseph Stalins manipulation of the position of Secretary General in his brutal rise to power which eventually turned him into one of the worst monsters to walk the earth.

Whilst Khupe was acting President, the real power at Harvest House has all along been Mwonzora who controlled the running of the party through control of staff and security, the very same people who organised and ran the elections as technical staff and polling officers. The other 3 never stood a chance. Even Mwonzora’s daughter, Isabel, was also part of preparations and organisation of the EOC. So were Provincial Chairpersons like Hove, Damba and Denga who publicly declared their loyalty and allegiance to Mwonzora. Their work was biasedly targeted at the victory of their preferred candidate when it should have been impartial to make the process free and fair. The other 3 candidates just stood by and watched as Mwonzora completely dominated the entire process preceding the EOC. They also have themselves to blame for letting this fly under their mental radars. Under normal circumstances Mwonzora should have recused himself from operations leading to the EOC, together with his daughter and leaders occupying sensitive positions which require discretion and impartiality.

Clearly there was massive rigging. There were 3 different registers used for voting. Each district had less than 5 delegates eligible to vote, using 2014 structures, which is at complete variance with the final poll result. Less than 400 people were supposed to vote given that most of the people who were qualified to vote, were absent. This is where Hove, Damba and Denga came in, filling vacant positions, going against the Supreme Court judgement.

How Khupe went to the EOC when the party Treasurer General had sounded the alarm on the daylight robbery and raid on party accounts, beats me. Mudzuri had made a lot of noise about this but he got no back up. Voters got wind of this scandal via the media and they will certainly not be forgetting it anytime soon. 2023 will be the year this outfit is buried with hardened concrete and we will only see it when Christ returns to judge the world.

One of Mwonzoras right hand people and member of the technical team, Robert Mandeya, is said to be struggling with his conscience over the missing money and rigging that he is considering quiting. Gandi Mudzingwa the director of elections opted to stay away from EOC yesterday. He also has his conscience poking him.

It gives me depression to think that even when evidence is presented that someone stole public funds, we still go on to vote for them. And that nothing was done about the stolen funds by the MDC-T exposes not just them but all of us. I nod my head! We are morons for sure.

