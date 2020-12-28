If you are planning to use or buy a Chinese made hair dye labelled “Black Hair Cream, The Three Generation” be warned that it left a Zimbabwean young woman, married mother of a 6 month old baby blind this Christmas

A woman from Bararadzamwa Village in Nyahombe Nyajena under Chief Shindi cannot see after she used a Chinese-made hair dye.

The incident happened on Christmas Day and Pride Masvinge’s head started swelling immediately after applying the substance until her eyelids closed. She had a terrible headache after applying the dye by following instructions on the paper. She also had sores on the head.

Masvinge called news rerporters appealing for assistance to go and see a doctor after she saw no improvement following treatment from a local clinic.

She said that she bought the chemical at Nyahombe Business Centre and it was not her first time to apply it to her hair.

Masvinge who spoke to The Mirror again today said she still has not regained her eyesight. Her husband quickly cut the hair but that did not help.

‘’After using the dye, my head and eyes became swollen and I lost my eyesight. I couldn’t believe

that it was happening to me. I was taken to a nearby clinic where I was given painkillers and was

told to visit the doctor in Masvingo if the condition persists,” she said.

Masvinge said her husband is unemployed and she is therefore appealing for assistance to see a doctor. She is nursing

a six month baby.

Well wishers can contact Masvinge on 0779909269 or Increase Gumbo on 0774396035

zwnews, masvingo mirror