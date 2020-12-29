The state will cover the funeral costs for 18 people who died in a horrific road accident near Mutoko Business Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Eight members of the Rutsito family, seven from the Chitimbe family, all from Mutoko, and three people, who are still to be identified, perished in the accident after a white Isuzu KB double cab truck belonging to the Rutsito family that was travelling towards Murehwa, collided head-on with a BMW in which the Chitimbe family had boarded a lift that was travelling towards Mutoko.

Fourteen people died on the spot while the other four died at Mutoko Hospital.

The director in the Department of Civil Protection Mr Nathan Nkomo said the Government will assist in the burial of the deceased.

A member of the Rutsito family in Mutoko, Mr Munyaradzi Kabasa speaking on behalf of the Rutsito family said:

“We are pained by this unexpected death which took away eight people from our family. Masimba Rutsito was my brother and was aged 39. He and his family had come home to visit from Harare. On their way back, that is when they met their fate. “He was driving the Isuzu double cab and in the car were 12 people who included his wife Audrey Mavhunga, his children — Malcom, Naishe and Makomborero. Also in the car was our uncle, Simbarashe Mapuranga and his wife Grace Madzinga together with their child, Samuel. All these perished in the accident. “Those who were injured are Kupakwashe and Maxwell Rutsito, Patricia Mapuranga and one Gamuchirai who was a maid to Masimba’s family. “They have been transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and they are critical. They need our prayers. We are in great pain.”

Chitimbe family spokesperson Mr Richard Chitimbe told Herald reporters that they have already finished burial arrangements.