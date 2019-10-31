ISIS names Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi as new leader, Confirms al-Baghdadi death

The Islamic State (IS) group has confirmed the death of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and named his successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, who is now the new leader and “caliph”.

US special forces tracked down Baghdadi in north-west Syria at the weekend and attacked his compound.

The IS leader fled into a tunnel and killed himself with a suicide vest.

In an audio message, IS also confirmed the death of spokesman Abu al-Hasan al-Muhajir – who was killed in a separate joint US-Kurdish operation on 27 October.

Who is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi?

Little is known about al-Baghdadi’s successor though his title indicates that he claims descent from the tribe of Prophet Muhammad.