Videos of South African police snatching babies from mothers in Cape Town

Terrifying videos of members of the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) taking babies from migrant mothers in Cape Town have gone viral.

In the videos that have been compared to arpatheid era and Donald Trump’s immigration clampdown, South African police can be seen violently pulling a girl from a woman on the ground, while she desperately tries to hold on to the baby.

The child clings to the woman, while three police officers force her to let go.

The incident happened during a stand-off between police and foreigners in Cape Town on Wednesday.