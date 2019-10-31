VIDEO..Shepherd Bushiri will die in December: Zim prophet Java

Popular Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church is going to die in December.
This is according to a chilling prophecy which was made by fellow ‘Man of God’ Prophet Passion Java from Zimbabwe. The flamboyant Passion Java is the founder of Passion Java Ministries and the Kingdom Embassy church.
In a video seen online Java said:
…..I am still praying for Prohet Shepherd Bushiri, but i still see him dying in the month of December, its all in my book.
