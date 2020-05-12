In 1992 former Zimbabwe Warriors forward and Bosso great Adam Ndlovu was invited to Manchester United for trials and almost joined the club.

He featured in a couple of Manchester United’s friendlies alongside the likes of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. Ndlovu scored six goals in Man United colours. Sir Alex preferred Eric Cantona instead!

When Alex Ferguson was on the verge of signing the Zimbabwean, Cantona who was then with Leeds United became available and United settled for him instead of Adam.