Unfazed by the plight facing the generality of Zimbabweans during the current epoch of the novel coronavirus, daring robbers yesterday broke into Ekusileni Medical Center in Bulawayo where they stole equipment donated by well-wishers towards fighting the catastrophic pandemic.

Although the value of the stolen equipment could not be immediately established last night, state media reported that the robbers got away with, amongst other things, a compressor and borehole components.

Confirming the latest criminal incident, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations were underway and no arrests have been made so far.

Inspector Ncube said the thieves broke into the Covid-19 centre yesterday morning at around 4am. He also implored on members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo acting provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo said they are still assessing the value of the stolen equipment.

State Media