Image: For illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Leeman Mushayi (26) and Prince Kadzungwe (41) in connection with cases of fraud which occurred in Harare on the 6th of April 2021.

The suspects approached an Econet shop and fraudulently applied for a sim-card replacement on the complainant’s number before restoring her WhatsApp and advertising on groups purporting that she was dealing in foreign currency.

According to police, several victims were enchanted with good rates and were defrauded various amounts.

Meanwhile ZRP is appealing to complainants duped in a similar manner by suspects to come forward and report so that criminals are brought to book.

In an unrelated matter, the ZRP urges motorists to be cautious on the roads and avoid over-speeding. On 19th April 2021, a fatal RTA occurred at 146km peg along Harare-Chirundu Rd after a head-on crash between Nissan Caravan & Freightliner truck resulting in the death of two people.

Meanwhile, on 19/04/21, a pedestrian was hit by a motorist driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle along Harare-Bulawayo Rd, near Herbert Chitepo Poly-Clinic, Harare.

The victim died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital. Meanwhile the victim is yet to be identified.

-Zwnews