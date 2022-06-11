We all need a little change sometimes. And if ever there was a time for change, it’s January. Some might focus on staying off drink or meat, exercising more or advancing in their job, but if you’re looking at the four walls of your living room and wishing to be anywhere else, now is the time to do something about it.

Maybe what’s there needs to look better, or maybe a drastic change is needed throughout the room. Whatever the case, we’ve got the answer. In this article, we’ll be covering everything you need to know about giving your living room a facelift, from engineered wood flooring to wallpaper. If you’re looking to give your home a makeover, read on for all the details.

Make your furniture pop

Are you someone who painted your walls a neutral colour or stuck to a basic colour scheme so that the rest of your living room would pop? It’s a good way to go forward, as it won’t take too much to entirely upgrade your colour scheme and style.

It might even only take a few cushion covers on the sofa to change things up, but if you want to take it to the next step, take a look at your furniture.

Due to the reuse and recycle trend online, it is becoming more and more popular to have some colourful pieces of furniture to brighten your neutral living room. This can mean a stylish forest green chair, some mustard dining chairs, or painting your sideboards and wooden furniture everything from stone grey to turquoise.

Give your flooring a revamp

Are you looking at what’s beneath your feet and deciding it needs a revamp? You don’t need to entirely strip it out, although there are some great options for replacing your flooring, but, if you have solid wood or engineered wood flooring, you can instead get it back to its original state with a service.

You can have your flooring refinished to repair scratches and warping, and even give your room a new look with a revarnish in a new colour. Not only will it repair some damage done to your floor in the past, but preventative oils can be applied to make sure there is less damage in the future.

Accentuate your wall

Accent walls aren’t going anywhere anytime soon – and with good reason. Give your room an injection of colour and style, all with little effort and materials. Plus, there are practically no rules on what looks good. When you look back at old photos you will wonder how anyone lived with a constant migraine caused by the room covered in patterned wallpaper. Not the case anymore. The one wall solution that makes an accent wall allows for style and colour without feeling overwhelming.

Plus, it can be a renter-friendly option. There is a range of peel and stick wallpaper options out there, with patterns and colours to reflect every style. And the application is as easy as it sounds. It’s essentially a giant sticker.