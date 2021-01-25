Arthritis is one of the leading causes of joint pain among older adults. Children, teens, and young adults can also develop arthritis, but it is most commonly seen in adults over 65. Arthritis occurs more commonly in women and overweight individuals as compared to men. Here we will discuss what arthritis is and what you should do if you’re diagnosed with it.

What is Arthritis?

Arthritis is a common condition that is characterized by swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. It can affect one joint or multiple joints at the same time. There are many types of arthritis depending upon the cause and require different treatment methods.

The most common types of arthritis are

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis.

Osteoarthritis is characterized by friction, damage, and inflammation among joints when the joints’ protective cartilage wears down.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joints causing them to swell. This results in pain and stiffness among joints, most commonly in wrists and hands.

Symptoms of arthritis

Arthritis symptoms usually develop over time, but in some cases, they may also appear abruptly. The most common symptoms of arthritis are joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation around the joints. Arthritis also limits your range of motion and causes redness around your joints.

There is no cure for arthritis, but doctors often prescribe medicines to relieve joint pain. Along with medication, doctors often recommend natural remedies to help relieve pain.

Here are some ways that you can adopt to relieve your joint pain.

Weight management

Arthritis patients are often advised to maintain their ideal body weight. Weight loss helps relieve the pain because it reduces the pressure that extra weight puts on your joints, especially on knees, hips, and feet.

Losing weight and reducing stress on your joints will help in:

Improving your mobility

Decreasing joint pain

Preventing further damage to joints

Exercise

Exercise can play a significant role in relieving joint pain as it can help in:

Strengthening your muscles around joints thus providing more support

Reducing your weight

Keeping your joints flexible

It is important to choose the appropriate type and intensity of exercise because high-impact exercises may induce more pain. Some low-impact exercises include:

Walking

Cycling

Tai chi

Aquatic activities

Swimming

Hot and cold therapy

Hot and cold treatments can effectively manage arthritis pain and inflammation.

Heat treatments:

Take a warm shower or bath to help reduce the stiffness of joints.

Use a moist heating pad to reduce discomfort and pain.

Cold treatments:

It is not advised to apply ice directly on the skin; therefore, wrap a block of ice, gel ice pack in a cloth, and apply to the affected area for quick relief. You can also use a frozen vegetable pack for cold treatment.

Massage

Getting a massage can help you achieve a sense of well-being overall. It also helps to manage joint pain. Massage is not currently recommended as a treatment, but it does not pose any risk and indirectly reduces stress. It would help if you asked your doctor to recommend you a massage therapist who has the needed experience in treating arthritis patients. Also, massage accompanied by delta 8 CBD can do wonders for your bone.

Herbal treatments

Many pieces of evidence support the idea of herbal supplements in treating arthritis. Herbal supplements can prove to be fruitful in reducing joint pain. Some of the herbs that may help include

Thunder god vine

Ginkgo

Bromelain

Stinging nettle

Healthy diet

A healthy diet rich in fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, and whole foods can help boost your immune system and help relieve the symptoms of both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. An antioxidant-rich diet can help reduce inflammation by eliminating free radicals from the body.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an old Chinese treatment primarily performed to relieve pain. IN Acupuncture, thin needles are placed at specific body points. It is believed that this process reroutes your energies and restores balance in your body. Be sure to get treatment from a licensed acupuncturist.

Hemp-based products

There is growing evidence that suggests hemp-based products like Juul CBD Pods can help reduce pain due to their ability to interact with CB1 receptors in CNS and endocannabinoid systems.

The most effective hemp product is Delta-8 THC due to its analgesic properties. Delta-8 THC is a secondary hemp cannabinoid that reduces chronic pain and inflammation, therefore proving to be very effective in relieving pain in arthritis.

CBD Genesis Delta-8 THC products are the best quality products available in the market. CBD Genesis Delta-8 THC comes in different forms. You can experiment with each form and find out what works best for you. Delta-8 THC is available in the following forms

Vape concentrates

Oils and tinctures

Edibles

Flower buds

Vape juice

Before you take delta-8 THC to relieve pain, it is important to consult your doctor to help you adjust your dose according to your weight and metabolism.

Conclusion

Arthritis is real, but it can be fought with iron hands using some simple strategies that we have mentioned. It would be best if you remembered that your bones are your responsibility and take care of them.