The secretary for Home Affairs, Aaron Nhepera, has reportedly issued a strong warning to people who are allegedly “spreading falsehoods” about the health and death of national leaders, especially Zimbabwe’s two vice presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

His warning come at the time there has been reports that the two strongmen are down sick with COVID-19.

The government is denying the reports and maintains that the two are not sick.

Apparently, Nhepera, a former deputy director-general of Central Intelligence, says the two vice-presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi are well.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has of late claimed the lives of senior government officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza.

It has also claimed the lives of former senior government officials like Aeneas Chigwedere, serving and ex-ruling party officials.

In the same light, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana recently torched a storm when he claimed that some doctors in the hospitals are killing political bigwigs, especially from the ruling ZANU-PF party and government.

-Zwnews