Are you a big sports fan with a strong competitive spirit but not too strong to do sports yourself? We have a solution for you. You can still be a part of the sports world without directly participating in it. Just check the latest livescore on Buaksib, set up a sports betting app on your device and make bets on your favorite games and players. In this article, we are going to discuss the main features of betting apps specializing in sports. Also, we will introduce 3 platforms leading on this market. Let’s get started!

What Can Users Do On Sports Betting Apps?

Apps specializing in sports betting are not just the platforms where you can make bets and earn money. You can also learn about current sport-related trends, get updates on popular games and players. Sports betting enthusiasts are able to communicate with each other in the chat section that exists in each app. If you are a newbie and haven’t figured out yet how this whole betting thing works – no worries, as Sbobet offers instructions (and even tricks) on how to make your first bets.

What is the Best Sports Betting App?

It is the one which allows placing fast, simple, and most importantly, fair bets. It gives a real opportunity to earn money by providing a safe and secure environment for every user. We made a list of the top 3 sports betting apps that combine absolutely each characteristic stated above:

This app has a huge diversity of betting options: from basketball to golf. Regular users are honored by a cool bonus system. There is also very responsive customer support and a detailed guide on how to use the app.

This app offers its users bets on each main sport in the world. It is the first sports betting platform that added PayPal as the method of payment. Moreover, DraftKings is the first legitimate betting app outside of Nevada.

Originally established in Australia this sports betting app is now accessible in the United States as well! The main focus of this app is on the biggest sports and top leagues. Different betting alternatives: from live betting to parlays are offered here.

Are Bonuses Still Available on Sports Betting Apps?

Sure thing! Customers can receive bonuses and other perks regardless of whether they are the new bettors and the more experienced ones. The amount of bonus really depends on the app. However, almost every platform has available bonuses. For example, “risk-free bet” (if you lose a bet you can get the amount corresponding to the amount that you spent to your bonus balance) or “free bet” (where you can get the full amount of your first wager to your bonus balance no matter the income of that first bet).