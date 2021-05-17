President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this afternoon attending the Ambrosetti meeting at the state house.

Ambrosetti is a professional group founded in 1965 which has gradually developed many activities in Italy, Europe and around the world.

The Ambrosetti Forum presents forecasts of the economic and geo-political outlooks for the world, Europe and Italy.

The forum also analyzes the main scientific and technological developments and their impacts on the future of business and society.

This is accomplished through meetings, debates and presentations of special, ad hoc studies.

