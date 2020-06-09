JUST IN: The Burundian Government has confirmed the sudden death of President Pierre Nkurunziza. According to @BurundiGov Nkurunziza passed away on Monday, June 8, at Karusi Hospital in central Burundi. Burundian government has declared a seven-day mourning.

While the Burundian government cites ‘heart attack’ as the reason for Pierre Nkurunziza‘s death, his wife – Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza – was hospitalized for COVID-19 on 30 May.

According to a source President Nkurunziza was hospitalized with COVID-19 in the western Karusi Province just days after mocking the wearing of face masks.

Last week, Nkurunziza shockingly mocked wearing of masks while his wife lay in a Nairobi hospital with COVID19. It’s confirmed. President #Nkurunziza is hospitalized at the Cinquantenaire hospital in #Karusi since Saturday evening. No official communication on his state of health.

President Nkurunziza took office 15 years ago, and his decision to run for a disputed third term in 2015 led Burundi into turmoil.

He died aged 55.

The Burundian government announced on Twitter “with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community” the passing of Nkurunziza,

URGENT: The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi, at the Karusi Fiftieth Anniversary Hospital following a cardiac arrest on June 8, 2020.

Nkurunziza’s death follows 10 days after his wife, Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza was airlifted to Nairobi in a suspected case of Covid-19.

She is said to be at Aga Khan Hospital.

The late President’s mother and other family members are reportedly ill and in hospital.

Nkurunziza had been the president of Burundi since 2005.

For the first times since he assumed power, he didn’t contest in the May 2020 elections.

He was expected to hand over power to retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye in August, at the time of his passing.

He was also a notorious dictator who murdered hundreds of Burundians over constitutional changes. In March 2014, Nkurunziza banned jogging, due to “fears it was being used as a cover for subversion