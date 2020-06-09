Under-fire MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said he is much more concerned about occupying State House, and said he will not be drawn into the contentious issue over who must occupy Harvest House between Thokozani Khupe and himself.

Chamisa’s comments come barely five days after Khupe assumed control of the Harvest House, now Morgan Tsvangirai House, with the assistance armed state security personnel Thursday night.

“My focus is not on the Harvest House, that one belongs to the people. My dispute is at the State House. We must be talking about who should be occupying the State House,” the online Zim Morning Post quoted Chamisa as saying.

Chamisa said once the State House issue gets resolved, Zimbabweans ‘will be free’.

“Everyone is in state of shock. Look at the cost of keeping riot police at Harvest House. How much fuel is lost by policing the innocent citizens.

That is wrong politics and wrong politics is expensive.

“We can do better than that and invest all those resources in changing the people’s lvelihoods.

“We have more police vans in the CBD than delivery vans. Government is in mortal combat with its own people and a time is coming when they will get tired.”

The quadragenarian, who has refused to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the legitimately elected leader since his electoral loss in 2018, said ‘there has to be a mechanism where people will demand a resolution’.

“The circumstances are enough signal for everyone to demand transformation. This government’s priorities are wrong and that is the only signal for everyone to demand that we are alligned in a directiion facing forward,” Chamisa said.

zimmorningpost

Additional Reporting: Zwnews