President Emmerson Mngangagwa’s self-styled chief supporter, Killer Zivhu says what happened in Zambia in which a sitting president was unseated by an opposition leader after election defeat can happen anywhere in Africa where there is democracy.

Zivhu’s comments came few hours after Mnangagwa had vowed that what happened in Zambia will never happen in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa mocked outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu for losing an election to an opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, despite he (Lungu) having the power to control everything.

“I phoned Lungu and asked him: How can you claim that the election has been rigged against you, when you are the one running it,” said Mnangagwa.

However, Zivhu differs with his role model’s line of thinking, says what happened in Zambia can happen anywhere in Africa where there is democracy.

“What happened in Zambia can happen anywhere in Africa, every election has a winner and a loser.

“It can’t happen in countries controlled by Taliban only where the is no democracy,” says Zivhu.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa recently met to discuss Hichilema’s shock election victory.

Hichilema has strong connections with SA and Zimbabwe’s main opposition parties.

