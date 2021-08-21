Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare are investigating a case in which two newly born babies were found wrapped in a black plastic bag at Corner First Street and Jason Moyo, Harare.

The bodies were found on 20 August 2021 by a recycle plastic worker in a bin, and a report was made to police.

In an unrelated matter, ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Omen Nkomo (45) and Benard Sibanda (64) in connection with cases of stock-theft which occurred at Tshilukutu Village, Tsholotsho 17/08/21.

Apparently, police says five oxen were recovered at Umguza Abattoir, adding that the suspects have since appeared in court.

Meanwhile, in yet another unrelated case, ZRP has urged members of the public to cherish the sanctity of human life.

On 17 August 2021, a Shamva man (39) was arrested for murder after he mercilessly struck a minor (3) several times on the head with an axe and a stick.

Zwnews