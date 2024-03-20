We’ve not barred Chamisa from using blue colour- ZIPP president

The Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) leader Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru says, reports saying his party has filed an urgent High Court application against Adv Nelson Chamisa’s purported use of the blue colour are wrong.
In a statement, Kasiyamhuru said a number of people have used the blue colour before, hence no reason for barring anyone.
He said his party is focused on the well being of the nation rather colours.
Zwnews
