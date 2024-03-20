University Professor Poisoned at Madzibaba Ishmael’s Shrine; Family Demands Missing Property

A cloud of mystery surrounding the death of a University of Zimbabwe professor, which lingered for nearly two years, was dispelled with the revelation that he was poisoned at Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine. The postmortem results, long withheld by Nyabira Police Station, finally reached the family on Monday.

The late Professor Muwati’s family is now on a quest to recover his belongings, including 30 cattle, two vehicles (among them a Honda Fit), and a grinding mill. These assets mysteriously vanished following his demise. Professor Muwati is among several individuals believed to have been buried without proper authorization at the Lily Farm compound in Nyabira.

Attempts to report suspicions of foul play to Nyabira police were met with frustration, as the family alleges the authorities obstructed their efforts. They claimed intimidation from Madzibaba Ishmael’s faction, preventing them from pursuing justice.

Martin Muwati, the family spokesperson, expressed concerns about the situation in Nyabira, highlighting the deceased professor’s substantial assets allegedly appropriated by Madzibaba Ishmael. The compound’s members, he asserted, were coerced into labor, with the fruits of their work siphoned off by the religious leader.

The late professor’s personal effects, including bank cards, remain unaccounted for, further exacerbating the family’s distress. Professor Muwati was discovered deceased under mysterious circumstances on June 6, 2022, hastily interred at Lily Farm before his relatives intervened for his exhumation and reburial at his rural home in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

The postmortem results, confirming poisoning as the cause of death, underscore the gravity of the situation, reigniting calls for accountability and justice for Professor Muwati and others affected by the alleged misconduct at Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine.