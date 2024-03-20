Mnangagwa appoints prosecutor Michael Reza new ZACC chairperson

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has named prosecutor Michael Reza as Zimbabwe’s new Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson.

Reza replaces Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo who was appointed Prosecutor General in October last year.

This was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.

“His Excellency the President has, in terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 254 of the Constitution, appointed Mr Michael Reza as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission with immediate effect.

“Mr Michael Reza holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Midlands State University.

“He has also undergone training in the handling of money laundering and asset forfeiture in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi under the sponsorship of the United Nations Organ on Drugs and Crime.

“Mr Reza possesses vast experience in criminal investigations and prosecution and has handled corruption cases at the highest level. He has prosecuted serious crimes in the country’s courts for over a decade,” said Dr Rushwaya.

Zwnews