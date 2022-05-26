Joshua Nkomo’s body (July 1999)

The Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) Matabeleland South provincial leadership says it is ready to welcome Joshua Nkomo’s remains when exhumed from the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

This follows demands by ZAPU leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo son to the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo who is calling for the exhumation of the late nationalist’s remains, whom he says before his death requested to be put to rest alongside his kinsmen in Kezi.

In response, the party’s provincial chairperson, Ndodana Moyo, concurred with Sibangilizwe, saying as Nkomo’s home province, they would be happy to welcome his remains.

He says if Dumiso Dabengwa, Robert Mugabe had their wishes not to be buried at the Heroes Acre respected and followed why not Nkomo’s wish?

“Dabengwa is resting with his family, Mugabe is resting at Zvimba but what about Joshua Nkomo? What is he doing at Heroes acre?

“We want him at his home, resting with the other Nyongolos, next to his people,” he told CiteZw.

Apparently, calls for the exhumation of Nkomo’s remains gathered more steam after Mugabe’s family managed to bury him at his rural home in line with his wish.

Mugabe died a bitter man after being toppled by his trusted friend and understudy for years Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The late former Zimbabwean leader didn’t want Mnangagwa to preside over him burial, hence he ordered his family to bury him at his rural home.

Apparently, there has been attempts by Mnangagwa’s regime to exhume him for reburial at the Heroes Acre.

Zwnews