“He was naked and his body was painted all over with a substance which looked like ashes. We were shocked to find the naked wizard near Greens Supermarket. The man told us that he was from Binga, adding that he fell on top of the house while on a witchcraft mission. He said he was travelling with friends.”

The above words were reportedly uttered by a one NakaBhowasi while speaking to SouthernEye following chilling claims that a naked wizard had fell on the rooftop of a house in Magwegwe suburb, in the second biggest city of Bulawayo.

According to Magwegwe residents who spoke to the publication, they were shocked to wake up seeing a naked man who claimed to have fallen from a winnowing basket during a witchcraft mission Monday this week.

The pictures of the self-proclaimed wizard who failed to comprehend how he ended up in Magwegwe from Binga were also posted on social media by witnesses, the SouthernEye reported.

“The man told us that his friends left him, and he did not know how he got to Magwegwe,” said another source in an interview.

The Magwegwe incident comes hard-on-the-heels of a typical case which happened in Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province where a suspected witch fell from a winnowing basket after she fought with her colleagues over the legs of a child they were preparing to eat during a witchcraft mission.

Cases of witchcraft are rampant in Zimbabwe but what makes them difficult to report is the fact that it is hard to substantiate or prove them at the courts.

Zwnews