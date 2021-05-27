Embattled Chief Justice Luke Malaba recently controversially ghosted back into office, despite High Court judgment against his extension of term of office.

Malaba claimed that his noting of appeal to Supreme Court suspended the High Court judgment, when in fact he had not noted any appeal at all.

For many, the jackpot question had been: How does Malaba appeal a decision in a case that he did not oppose?

Below is Notice of Appeal filed only today by the Judicial Service Commission and Malaba.

An indication that he had not opposed the judgment as he claimed justifying his reason to report for work.

-Zwnews