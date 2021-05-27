Acting President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Constantino Chiwenga, today received 20 ambulances donated by India and African Development Bank Group.

He also received ancillary medical equipment including PPE, ventilators, bio-hazard and Nucleic Buffer donated by World Health Organisation Zimbabwe at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Chiwenga expressed his gratitude towards the government of India, AfDB Group and WHO Zimbabwe for their philanthropic hand in the national Covid-19 response saying the donation will go a long way in improving the country’s health care delivery system.

Meanwhile, as at 27 May 2021, Zimbabwe has 38 819 confirmed cases, including 36 531 recoveries, 699 Active Cases, 113 New Cases and 1 589 deaths (Recording 14 New Recoveries and 2 Deaths in the last 24hrs).

Apparently, people vaccinated so far are (1st Dose) 643 531 and (2nd Dose) 293 509.

-Zwnews