Freelance journalist Jeffrey Moyo is expected to appear in court today on allegations of illegally helping New York Times reporters to work in Zimbabwe.

Moyo was arrested on Wednesday in Harare on allegations that he violated the Immigration Act by assisting the foreign journalists into the country and for reportedly giving them fake accreditation cards.

Meanwhile, the unnamed foreign journalists have since been deported from Zimbabwe.

As stated by his lawyer, Doug Coltart, Moyo is accused of misrepresenting facts at the Immigration Office to facilitate the New Times reporters entry into the country and for giving them fake accreditation cards, purported to be from the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

According to police, there is no proof that the New York Times journalists submitted the required documents for accreditation.

Apparently, an official from the ZMC is also appearing in court facing same charges.

And MISA Zimbabwe has called on the government not to harass media practitioners, saying journalists should not face persecution on account of doing their jobs.

-Zwnews